Wimbledon Day 3: Świątek, Tiafoe, Medvedev all advance while Sakkari falls in first round

The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 5. Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the Ladies' Singles second-round match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 05, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wimbledon returned almost fully Wednesday for the third day of the tournament after weather forced most of Tuesday's matches to be suspended. Even more, protestors halted two matches, but were later able to resume.

As such, there were a bevy of matches to be played, including some high-profile ones like Iga Świątek, Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.

Świątek cruised into the second round, though endured a tiny speed bump in her opening set against Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Spanish opponent broken back from Świątek early in the first set after a quick 2-0 led, but the No. 1 women's player in the world quickly returned to form and relinquished only two total sets in the 6-2, 6-0 match.

How did the Americans do?

Tiafoe grabbed victory against Wu Yibing in three sets despite a back-and-forth opening frame. Tiafoe won the first set after a close tiebreak, only to easily roll through the final two sets to win, 7(7)-6(4), 6-3, 6-4. The 10th-seeded American finished with 14 aces but four double faults. He's looking to eclipse his career-high mark at Wimbledon from 2022, when he lost to David Goffin in the fourth round.

The rest of the American field fared well Wednesday:

Taylor Fritz beats Yannick Hanfmann after their match was suspended by darkness on Monday. Fritz, the No. 9 seed, fell behind by two sets but battled back to win 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens made quick work of Rebecca Peterson of Sweden. The 30-year-old American won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Notable upsets

No. 8 Maria Sakkari fell to Marta Kostyuk in the final two sets. Kostyuk, the 21-year-old Ukrainian advanced to the second round for her third consecutive Wimbledon appearance, but first against a top-10 player. Sakkari easily won the first set, 6-0, but Kostyuk battled back to win a pivotal second set, 7-5, before she rolled through the third match-winning set, 6-2.

A simply remarkable turnaround 🤯@marta_kostyuk stages a brilliant fightback against the No.8 seed Maria Sakkari to make her way into the second round, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zGieUfKTLz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2023

No. 20 Roberto Bautista Agut lost to unseeded Roman Safiullin in a wild five-set outing. After Bautista Agut won the first set, he lost the second but won the third sets — both of which included tiebreakers. Safiullin won the final two sets, though, to capture the 2-6, 7(9)-6(7), 6(4)-7(7), 6-4, 7-5 win.

Other notable results

Daniil Medvedev staves off Arthur Fery. Medvedev pulled off the 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 win after a furious bout with Fery of England.

Highlight of the day

This tremendous return by Tiafoe. He hit it exactly where Yibing couldn't.

Frances Tiafoe was hyping the crowd up after this point 😤#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Kw8mn3ptE7 — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2023

Protesters pop up multiple times

Rain wasn't the only thing that delayed matches today.

Two "Just Stop Oil" protests halted play at Court 18. The first during the match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimbaukuro. Two protestors reportedly ran onto the court during the match and threw 1,000 puzzle pieces and orange confetti glitter onto the grass before sitting down.

🎾 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt @Wimbledon



🎉 “Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer—this time it’s ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out.”



🚷 Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/2iaoo6GNdO — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2023

They were later escorted off. The pair, identified as retired teacher Deborah Wilde, 68, and retired musician Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, were arrested for aggravated trespass and criminal damage, a spokesperon told The Guardian.

"New fossil fuels are a stain on this country and I'm not going to allow my grandchildren to have to pick up the pieces," Milner-Edwards told The Guardian. "My concern is my grandchildren and their generation. Their future will be destroyed by new fossil fuels."

The second protest came a few hours later.