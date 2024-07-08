Yahoo Sports AM: Meet the 2024 MLB All-Stars

San Diego Padres v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 02: A general view of signage promoting the 2024 MLB All Star Game is shown outside the ballpark before the game \bw at Globe Life Field on July 02, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

🏈 Terrible tragedy: Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his high school teammates were killed in a car accident on Saturday in their home state of Maryland.

🏒 Historic hire: Jessica Campbell will be the first woman on an NHL bench after the Kraken promoted her from their AHL affiliate as a full-time assistant.

⚾️ 12 straight hits: Twins third baseman José Miranda became the fourth player in MLB history to get hits in 12 consecutive at-bats.

🏀 WNBA record books: Angel Reese set a league record with her 13th consecutive double-double; Caitlin Clark became the first rookie ever with triple-double.

⚽️ Battle of top two teams: The Orlando Pride beat the KC Current, 2-1, snapping KC's 17-game unbeaten streak (league record) and extending their own unbeaten streak to 17.

🏀 DeRozan to Kings: DeMar DeRozan is headed to Sacramento on a three-year, $74 million deal.

⚽️ Cincy on top: FC Cincinnati dominated shorthanded Inter Miami, 6-1, on Saturday to take over the top spot in the MLS standings.

⛳️ Another 59: Rookie Hayden Springer shot a 12-under 59 at the John Deere Classic for just the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, and the second in the past two weeks. Davis Thompson (-28) won by four strokes for his first career victory.

⚾️ Meet your 2024 MLB All-Stars

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters were released on Sunday. 32 first-time selections. 17 new pitchers. All ready to rock and roll next week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

How it works: Fan voting determined the starting nine (eight position players plus DH) for each team, and voting from other players determined the next 17 spots. The final six were then filled by the commissioner's office, which makes sure all 30 teams have at least one representative.

American League: The Guardians led the way with five selections, followed by the Royals with four then the Orioles, Astros, Yankees and Red Sox with three each.

Starters

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Orioles (2nd All-Star selection)

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (4th)

Second base: José Altuve, Astros (9th)

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (1st)

Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians (6th)

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (6th)

Outfield: Juan Soto, Yankees (4th)

Outfield: Steven Kwan, Guardians (1st)

Designated hitter: Yordan Álvarez, Astros (3rd)

Pitchers

Starters: LHP Garrett Crochet (White Sox), LHP Tarik Skubal (Tigers), LHP Cole Ragans (Royals), LHP Tyler Anderson (Angels), RHP Corbin Burnes (Orioles), RHP Tanner Houck (Red Sox), RHP Seth Lugo (Royals), RHP Logan Gilbert (Mariners)

Relievers: RHP Mason Miller (Athletics), RHP Kirby Yates (Rangers), RHP Clay Holmes (Yankees), RHP Emmanuel Clase (Guardians)

Reserves

Catcher: Salvador Pérez (Royals)

Infielders: Josh Naylor (Guardians), Marcus Semien (Rangers), Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), Isaac Paredes (Rays)

Outfielders: Kyle Tucker (Astros), Jarren Duran (Red Sox), Riley Greene (Tigers)

Designated hitter: David Fry (Guardians)

National League: The Phillies led the way with seven selections, followed by the Dodgers with six then the Padres with five.

Starters

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers (2nd)

First base: Bryce Harper, Phillies (9th)

Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (2nd)

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Phillies (3rd)

Third base: Alec Bohm, Phillies (1st)

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers (3rd)

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (2nd)

Outfield: Jurickson Profar, Padres (1st)

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (4th)

Pitchers

Starters: LHP Ranger Suárez (Phillies), LHP Shōta Imanaga (Cubs), LHP Chris Sale (Braves), RHP Logan Webb (Giants), RHP Paul Skenes* (Pirates), RHP Zack Wheeler (Phillies), RHP Reynaldo López (Braves)

Relievers: LHP Tanner Scott (Marlins), LHP Matt Strahm (Phillies), RHP Ryan Helsley (Cardinals), RHP Robert Suarez (Padres), RHP Jeff Hoffman (Phillies)

Reserves

Catcher: Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Pete Alonso (Mets), Luis Arráez (Padres), CJ Abrams (Nationals), Ryan McMahon (Rockies)

Outfielders: Jackson Merrill (Padres), Heliot Ramos (Giants), Bryan Reynolds (Pirates)

Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna (Braves)

*Skenes makes history: Pittsburgh's rookie flamethrower is the only No. 1 overall pick in MLB history to become an All-Star the following season.

The MLB All-Snub Team:A should-be All-Star at every position

⚽️ Summer of soccer: Eight countries remain

The Euro semifinals are set after a thrilling weekend that saw two matches end in penalties, one in extra time and one with a flurry of goals.

🇪🇸 Spain 2, Germany 1: La Roja knocked out the hosts thanks to second-half sub Mikel Merino, who scored a header in the 119th minute before imitating his father's celebration from 33 years earlier on the same field.

🇫🇷 France 0, Portugal 0 (5-3 pens.): Les Bleus are into the semifinals despite not having scored a single goal from open play (two own goals, one penalty).

🏴 England 1, Switzerland 1 (5-3 pens.): The Three Lions won a shootout to avoid an all too familiar fate, as they've been knocked out of seven major tournaments on penalties since 1990.

🇳🇱 Netherlands 2, Turkey 1: The Oranje escaped the upset (No. 7 vs. No. 42) with two goals in a six-minute span in the second half to reach their first Euro semifinals since 2004.

What's next: Four of the world's top eight teams will play for a spot in the championship, with France (No. 2) and Spain (No. 8) meeting tomorrow followed by England (No. 5) vs. Netherlands (No. 7) on Wednesday.

The Copa América semis are also set after three penalty shootouts and one laugher.

🇦🇷 Argentina 1, Ecuador 1 (4-2 pens.): La Albiceleste conceded their first goal of the tournament and looked in trouble when Lionel Messi missed the first penalty, but Emi Martínez made two spectacular saves to send the defending champs through.

🇺🇾 Uruguay 0, Brazil 0 (4-2 pens.): La Celeste beat their favored rivals with a level of brutality that "reduced joga bonito to something resembling a street fight," writes Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell.

🇨🇦 Canada 1, Venezuela 1 (4-3 pens.): The Canucks have aced their Copa América debut under American manager Jesse Marsch, who was hired in May.

🇨🇴 Colombia 5, Panama 0: They can't all be thrillers, right? Los Cafeteros dominated from the opening whistle to extend their unbeaten streak to 27 matches.

What's next: Argentina and Canada meet in the first semifinal tomorrow, followed by Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday.

🌎 The world in photos

Northampton, England — Lewis Hamilton protected his home turf at Sunday's British Grand Prix, holding off Max Verstappen for his first win since 2021 and ninth at Silverstone, the most on a single track in F1 history.

London — Andy Murray's Wimbledon career ended with an emotional farewell on Thursday after he and his brother lost their first round doubles match. The three-time Grand Slam champ plans to retire after the Paris Olympics.

Troyes, France — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar remains the leader through Stage 9, which challenged riders with 20 miles of gravelly chemins blancs, or "white roads." Today is a rest day.

Piraeus, Greece — Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to its first Olympics berth in 16 years with an 80-69 win over Croatia on Sunday in the final of their FIBA qualifying tournament.

📆 July 8, 2010: "The Decision"

14 years ago today, LeBron James announced that he was leaving the Cavaliers and taking his talents to South Beach in a made-for-TV event on ESPN.

Fun fact: The original idea for "The Decision" didn't come from James, a member of his inner circle or ESPN; it was actually a fan suggestion from a Bill Simmons mailbag.

An email from a man identified as Drew of Columbus, Ohio, landed at the top of the November 2009 mailbag and asked, "What if LeBron announces he will pick his 2010-11 team live on ABC on a certain date for a show called 'LeBron's Choice'?"

Simmons agreed the event should be televised and proposed a pay-per-view option. "I'm pretty sure they'll pony up $44.99 for 'Decision 2010: LeBron's Verdict,'" Simmons wrote.

Simmons later pitched the special to James' business partner Maverick Carter at the 2010 All-Star break, according to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., who chronicled the genesis of "The Decision" as part of the network's "Backstory" documentary series.

More on this day:

👊 1889: John Sullivan won the last officially sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing heavyweight title, defeating Jake Kilrain in a 75-round (!!!) bout held secretly on a farm in Mississippi.

⚽️ 2014: Miroslav Klose* and Germany humiliated host nation Brazil, 7-1, in the World Cup semifinal. It's the largest margin of victory ever in that round of the tournament.

*Scoring leaders: Klose scored in the first half to pass former Brazil star Ronaldo as the World Cup's all-time leader, with 16 goals. The top five: Klose (16), Ronaldo (15), Germany's Gerd Müller (14), France's Just Fontaine and Argentina's Lionel Messi (13).

📺 Watchlist: Round of 16

Wimbledon continues today with the remaining Round of 16* matches on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Men: No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (6am ET); No. 9 Alex de Minaur vs. Arthur Fils (8am); No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 13 Taylor Fritz (9:45am); No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 15 Holger Rune (11:45am)

Women: No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 17 Anna Kalinskaya (8:30am); No. 21 Elina Svitolina vs. Wang Xinyu (9am); No. 13 Jeļena Ostapenko vs. Yulia Putintseva (10am); No. 11 Danielle Collins vs. No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková (11:15am)

More to watch:

⚾️ MLB: Mets at Pirates (12:35pm, MLB); Guardians at Tigers (6:40pm, FS1)

🏀 NBA Summer League: Thunder at 76ers (7pm, ESPN); Grizzlies at Jazz (9pm, ESPN)

*Who's already in the quarters? No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 12 Tommy Paul; No. 7 Jasmine Paolini vs. No. 19 Emma Navarro, Lulu Sun vs. Donna Vekić.

⚾️ MLB trivia

Pete Alonsowill participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, where the Mets first baseman will try to win for the third time.

Question: Who's the only three-time Home Run Derby champion

Hint: He won in 1994, 1998 and 1999.

Answer at the bottom.

🍿 Baker's Dozen: Top 13 plays of the weekend

🥍 Goal of the year

⚾️ Pillar robs a homer

⚽️ Goal, Venezuela!

⚾️ A+ concentration

⚾️ Jazz Chisholm!

⚾️ Over the railing

🎾 Jannik Sinner!

⚾️ Langford's got hops

🏀 Spencer flushes it

⚾️ Catch at the wall

⚾️ Behind his back?!

⚽️ Rose Lavelle!

🥏 Disc golf ace

Trivia answer: Ken Griffey Jr.

