Yankees' Aaron Judge's performance in San Francisco, Tommy Pham's ready to fight & recapping MLB's weekend

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

When the New York Yankees play on the road, there’s always some buzz because of the superstars that come along with them. However, this past weekend in San Francisco, there was a little extra buzz in Oracle Park because of Aaron Judge’s first time playing where he almost signed prior to the 2023 season.

Jake Mintz and the newly-moved Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees' Bay Areas sweep of the Giants, where the Major League Baseball player of the month for May, Judge, helped lead his squad with a three-home-run performance, as well as Juan Soto doing Juan Soto things and hitting a go-ahead home run in the 9th on Sunday.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the altercation between Tommy Pham and William Contreras over the weekend that led to the benches clearing in Milwaukee, as well as taking a look at the Detroit Tigers sending Spencer Torkelson back down to the minors, the Baltimore Orioles dueling with multiple Tommy John surgeries and the Seattle Mariners' dominant starting pitching weekend.

Later in the show, Jake and Jordan discuss the disappointing ending to Birmingham-Southern Panthers’ college baseball season and why it was a fitting end to their college sports legacy. Then Jake rants about lazy people on the internet criticizing play-by-play announcers.

(2:01) - A note from Lou Gehrig Day

(4:18) - The sweeps

(5:39) - Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani?

(13:15) - Tommy Pham’s ready to throw down

(28:05) - The splits

(39:34) - The series wins

(45:56) - Orioles' Tommy John problems

(56:37) - College Baseball roundup

(1:01:10) - Jake has a rant

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts