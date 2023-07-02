Yankees expect Carlos Rodón to make debut vs. Cubs on July 7

Carlos Rodón will finally pitch for the New York Yankees.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that Rodón, who signed a massive six-year, $162 million deal in December, will debut with his new team on Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs. Rodón has missed the entire season so far with multiple ailments — first, a forearm strain during spring training and then a back issue that needed a cortisone injection in May.

But after a third rehab start with the Hudson Valley Renegades, Boone felt comfortable enough with Rodón to move forward with his first start in pinstripes.

Rodón struck out eight and another one hit in 3 2/3 innings Saturday. Afterward, Rodón said he's "been looking forward" to playing for the Yankees once all the boxes were checked off in his rebab. And less than 24 hours later, the call was made.

Rodón signed with the Yankees this offseason after back-to-back All-Star seasons. He had a 2.37 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings with the Chicago White Sox in 2021, then followed that up with a 2.88 ERA season and 237 strikeouts with the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Rodón initially signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Giants in 2022, but opted out after one season to set himself up for a monster payday.

The Yankees could use all the pitching help they can get. Gerrit Cole is currently the only starting pitcher with an ERA better than 3.00, although Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes have also missed time with various injuries. Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game on Thursday, but he had been booed after the mound just a week earlier.

New York's bullpen has been its saving grace this season. The Yankees' relief pitchers rank first in ERA, BAA, SLG and home runs per nine innings, per James Smyth of YES Network, and earned the praise of Boone after the team beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

"They've been getting the job done for the most part all year," Boone said.

Rodón's emergence should make work a little bit easier for New York, though. Friday will likely be Rodón's only start before the All-Star break next week. The Yankees currently sit third in the AL East — three games back of the Baltimore Orioles and 9 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays — but one game ahead of the Houston Astros for the second wildcard spot.