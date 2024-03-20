Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge will return vs. the Pirates

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits in the batting cage before a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees lineup after a nine-day absence due to an abdominal injury.

The Yankees revealed the right fielder would be back when they posted their starting lineup for Wednesday's spring training game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After experiencing discomfort during New York's game against the Atlanta Braves, Judge underwent an MRI on his abdomen the following day. He's been out since March 10 and finished that game with a pair of strikeouts.

Aaron Judge makes his return to the Yankees lineup pic.twitter.com/eYezgM9W2x — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 20, 2024

Judge is trying to rebound from a 2023 season in which he missed 42 games, in large part due to a torn ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

The 31 year old finished last season with 98 hits, 75 RBIs, 37 home runs and a .267 batting average in 106 games played. His batting average was the lowest of his career — a minimum 100 games played.