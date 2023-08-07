Zach Wilson's big pass in the Hall of Fame Game? It was Aaron Rodgers' play call

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Aaron Rodgers seems like he's enjoying being a member of the New York Jets.

Rodgers appears to have a renewed excitement after moving on to his second team, following 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was engaged enough in the Hall of Fame Game to call the perfect play for his backup, Zach Wilson.

Wilson started the game against the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 2 overall pick is trying to revive his career as he sits behind Rodgers, and the veteran helped him out. NFL Films sent out a clip of Rodgers being mic'ed up, presumably due to "Hard Knocks" featuring the Jets this season, and he told Wilson to "throw it up to Malik." That would be third-year receiver Malik Taylor, who played 25 games with Rodgers and the Packers in 2020-21.

Wilson listened, threw it deep to Taylor and the two connected for a 57-yard gain. The only flaw was it didn't go for a touchdown, as Rodgers predicted.

Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for @ZachWilson 😅#HardKnocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on @streamonmax pic.twitter.com/jmIWGAMKFy — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 7, 2023

Rodgers' celebration, including a fist pump and shouting out to Taylor, seemed authentic, a longtime veteran invested in the success of his teammates in a preseason game that shouldn't move the needle for a four-time NFL MVP. Wilson credited Rodgers with the play call after the game, which might be a sign of how the mentor relationship is going.

Rodgers is entering the second phase of his career with the Jets. If that doesn't work out, maybe he can retire and be an offensive coordinator.