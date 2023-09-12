Nelly confirms he and ex-girlfriend Ashanti are dating again

Nelly and Ashanti are an item again.

The rapper confirmed the news that he and his singer ex-girlfriend have rekindled their relationship, saying in a recent interview clip, later shared by The Shade Room, that the artists are giving their romance a second try.

"Yeah, yeah, we cool again," Nelly said when Rasheeda Frost, rapper and host of Boss Moves with Rasheeda, asked about their status.

He said the rediscovered partnership came as a surprise to them both.

"It wasn't anything that was, like, planned," Nelly said. "I think we both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."

Nelly noted the lack of pressure has helped this time around.

"Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing, careerwise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough," he said.

Nelly and Ashanti reportedly met and started dating in 2003. They collaborated on some songs, including "Switch" and "Body On Me" featuring Akon. Nelly famously spoke out about not wanting to tie the knot with Ashanti, saying in a 2010 interview with Rap-Up, "I'm married to my work." Public news of their split circulated in 2013.

Nelly seemed to have changed his mind about marriage, telling Rasheeda recently that "my goal is to die married."

