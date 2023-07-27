NeNe Leakes thanks BIA for including her on new song & music video

It's a clash of reality TV and hip-hop in BIA's upcoming song "Millions."

The rising rapper tapped Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes to lay a few of her memorable phrases on the new track.

Leakes shared a sneak peak of the song's music video on Instagram, writing, "Another EPIC moment."

Alerting fans of the song's release on Friday, July 28, Leakes expressed gratitude to BIA for including her on the song.

"Thank you so much Bia for wanting to honor me and literally give me Flowers," she wrote. "Your creativity is amazing! Congratulations on all of your incredible success!"

She added, "This 1 right here issa hit baby girl."

"Millions" is among the list of new songs expected on BIA's forthcoming album Really Her, also due on Friday.

BIA announced the new project earlier this week by sharing the cover art to Instagram.

"New era loading," she captioned the post.

