New board game pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Want to learn about Wu-Tang Clan while having some fun? You're in luck.

The group is the focus of the new Shaolin: A Wu-Tang-Inspired Board Game, the first board game to explore the legacy of a hip-hop group or artist.

In Shaolin, players enter the Shaolin Temple with the goal of creating the 36th chamber. They earn fighting styles through duels and win "cream" coins by answering questions about Wu-Tang.

Chill B Games co-founder Tiffany Campolongo came up with the idea for the game, continuing their company's mission to recognize and pay tribute to hip-hop icons. It was inspired by the 1978 martial arts film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, from which Wu-Tang got their name.

Shaolin also drew inspiration from the Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) album cover. The artwork displays Chinese calligraphy by USA Shaolin Temple founder Shifu Shi Yan Ming, who happens to be RZA's friend.

