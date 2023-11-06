New Edition announces Las Vegas residency

New Edition is headed to Las Vegas, where they'll showcase their dance moves and perform some of their iconic hits. The group has announced New Edition: Las Vegas, their residency debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, which will feature a total of six performances. It will kick off February 28 and run through March 9.

"Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the Entertainment Capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas," New Edition says in a statement. "On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world."

General tickets for all six performances will go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

