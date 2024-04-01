New Future and Metro Boomin album scores biggest sales week of 2024

We Don't Trust You, the collaborative album by Future and Metro Boomin, not only debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200, it's also scored the biggest sales week of 2024 so far.

The project moved 251,000 units, more than any album so far this year. That makes it Metro Boomin's biggest sales week and Future's second-biggest sales week. Only his album with Drake, 2015's What a Time to Be Alive, sold more.

We Don't Trust You features Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, Travis Scott and The Weeknd. Its sequel, We Still Don't Trust You, arrives April 12.

According to Billboard, the Kendrick track "Like That" is the album's most-streamed song of the week, likely due to the shots K-Dot fires at Drake and J. Cole in his verses.

