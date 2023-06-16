New Music Friday: Coi Leray, Doja Cat, Gunna and more

This week is packed with releases. Here's some of the latest to drop:

Coi Leray, "Run It Up" -- Released a week before her new album, COI, the track finds her calling the shots and making her desires in the bedroom known.

Doja Cat, "Attention" -- The star's delivered for fans of her rapping while addressing some of her haters. She rocks a leather jacket in the video when she's not busy dancing in her birthday suit.

Gunna, "Back to the Moon" -- Off his new album, A Gift & A Curse, the song hears Gunna decrying snitching allegations; the video sees him smoking on the moon.

Saucy Santana and Flo Milli, "Whole Family" -- The song samples The Sugarhill Gang's 1981 classic "Apache" and finds them taking shots at their detractors' entire families. In the video, Santana and Flo get cute in the salon before a night out in the streets.

Pharrell Williams and Voices Of Fire, "JOY (Unspeakable)" -- Pharrell teams up with his uncle's choir for the new song. "Working with Pharrell is always an amazing experience that not only inspires you, but drives you to dig deep within yourself for the best you have to offer," Bishop Ezekiel Williams said. He said the creation of the song was a moment of destiny.

Jorja Smith, "Little Things (Remix)" -- Jorja tapped DJ Nia Archives for the remix, a sped-up version that is club-ready. It's accompanied by a visual that sees both ladies jamming behind turntables and in front of a backdrop.

Other release:

Trippie Redd ft. Skye Morales, "Took My Breath Away"

Kiana Ledé, Grudges

Gucci Mane ft. Lil Baby, "Bluffin"

Victoria Monét, "On My Mama"

IDK, "Win"

Dave East, "Rich Problems"

