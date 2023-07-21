New Music Friday: Ice Spice, Mario, Flo Milli and more

From summer anthems to dedication tracks and hot new collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--Ice Spice, Like.. ? Deluxe -- The rising Bronx rap star dropped off the extended version of her debut album released in January. The new project features four additional songs including the viral hit "Deli," which she teased on TikTok earlier this month.

--Babyface Ray, Summer's Mine -- Following the success of his recent single, "Donda Bag," the Detroit native dropped off the 16-track project he's been hinting at since May.

--Mario ft. Tyga & Lil Wayne, "Main One" -- The R&B crooner hooked up with the Young Money duo for a new summer single, the first official song part of his new deal with Epic Records.

--Flo Milli, "Flo Milli" -- the Alabama rapper pays homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and Lil Wayne with the reimagined version of Wayne's "A Milli."

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Pastor Mike Jr. -- "Windows"

--SZA -- "Snooze"

--Tamar Braxton -- "Changed"

--Gunna -- "fukumean"

--Tyrese ft. Lenny Kravitz -- "Don't Think You Ever Loved Me"

--Young Thug ft. Drake -- "Oh U Went"

--Victoria Monét -- "On My Mama"

--Lil Duval -- "Squeeze"

--Malcom Mays ft. Lil Baby -- "Not Luck"

