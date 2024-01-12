New Music Friday: Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Kevin Gates and more

From brand-new collaborations to full-length projects from hip-hop favs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

21 Savage, American Dream -- The Atlanta-based rapper made his six-year return with the new album, featuring production from Metro Boomin and London on da Track, and appearances by Lil Durk, Brent Faiyaz and more.

Kid Cudi, Insano -- His first full-length offering since 2022, the "Kick, Push" rapper's ninth studio album, a 21-track LP, features Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug and others.

Finesse2tymes ft. B.G., "Never (Gangstafied)" -- The Memphis native teams up with the former Cash Money Records star for the new song and visual, which arrives ahead of Finesse's upcoming project, Art of War, due out this spring.

Kevin Gates, "Birds Calling" -- Currently on his Only the Generals Tour, Kevin kicks off 2024 with the new track and matching music video, which sees him revisiting his past life experiences and hardships he endured in Baton Rouge as a child.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Muni Long-- "Made for Me"

--Skilla Baby-- "Bae"

--Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert--"Everybody"

--Lil Baby-- "350"

--Fridayy-- "When It Comes To You"

--310babii-- "Soak City (Do It)"

--Drake-- "You Broke My Heart"

--Usher & H.E.R.-- "Risk It All"

