New Music Friday: NBA Youngboy, Fridayy and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

From a soundtrack single to a Drake cosign, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Fridayy, "Without You" -- A tribute to the singer's late father, the new song and accompanying video may help others experiencing a similar loss.

Snoop Dogg, Dave East & WHOISTEVENYOUNG, "Love You More" -- The lead single for the soundtrack of Peacock's Bosco interpolates 50 Cent's "21 Questions." Clips from the Jaron Marquis-directed film are mixed in the video with footage of Dave hanging on the block in the Bronx and Snoop on the West Coast in a blue drop-top convertible.

NBA YoungBoy, Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain -- The rapper's first release of 2024 spawns the singles "We Shot Him in His Head Huh" and "Boat."

4batz featuring Drake, "act ii: date @ 8 (Remix)" -- 4batz's From The Block performance of the original song made its way around the internet, earning cosigns from the likes of SZA and Timbaland, who suggested Drake get on the track. Now the 6 God is on the remix, sharing a bit about his own toxic situationship.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!