New Music Friday: NBA Youngboy, Fridayy and more

From a soundtrack single to a Drake cosign, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Fridayy, "Without You" -- A tribute to the singer's late father, the new song and accompanying video may help others experiencing a similar loss.

Snoop Dogg, Dave East & WHOISTEVENYOUNG, "Love You More" -- The lead single for the soundtrack of Peacock's Bosco interpolates 50 Cent's "21 Questions." Clips from the Jaron Marquis-directed film are mixed in the video with footage of Dave hanging on the block in the Bronx and Snoop on the West Coast in a blue drop-top convertible.

NBA YoungBoy, Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain -- The rapper's first release of 2024 spawns the singles "We Shot Him in His Head Huh" and "Boat."

4batz featuring Drake, "act ii: date @ 8 (Remix)" -- 4batz's From The Block performance of the original song made its way around the internet, earning cosigns from the likes of SZA and Timbaland, who suggested Drake get on the track. Now the 6 God is on the remix, sharing a bit about his own toxic situationship.

