New Music Friday: Toosii, Jeezy, Fetty Wap ft. Coi Leray and more

From trap albums to holiday releases and debut projects, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Jeezy, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget -- After a surprise announcement from The Snowman that he'd be dropping a double album, the South Carolina native unveiled his latest project of 29 original tracks.

Sonny Digital, Dolores Son -- The famed super producer unleashed his debut project, an 11-track collection with appearance by Juicy J, Jacksonville rapper Seddy Hendrix and more.

Fetty Wap ft. Coi Leray, "1738" -- Just a few weeks ahead of his first full album since 2015, King Zoo, the "Trap Queen" rapper joined forces with his fellow East Coast native for a New Jersey anthem reminiscent of his Jersey Club-influenced tracks of the past.

Toosii, "Suffice" -- The Syracuse native dropped off a raw and emotional tune, expected to appear on his upcoming album, Jaded, slated for release November 17.

Giveon, "O Christmas Tree" + "The First Noel" -- The R&B crooner made two of his popular holiday singles available for streaming on all major platforms, as opposed to their original availability as exclusive on Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Kid Cudi ft. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott, "At The Party" -- As the "Kick, Push" rapper continues to prep for his next album, Insano, he joined forces with the hip-hop stars for his latest track.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Key Glock -- "Let's Go"

--Rotimi- - "Bestie"

--Wale -- "Max Julien"

--Juice Wrld & Cordae -- "Doomsday"

--Aliyah's Interlude -- "It Girl"

--Lil Wayne & 2Chainz -- "Presha"

