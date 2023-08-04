New Music Friday: Kevin Gates, Yo Gotti & DJ Drama, Lil Wayne and more

From R&B hits to collabs from hip-hop greats and modernized sample tracks, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--Yo Gotti & DJ Drama, I Showed U So -- The latest of the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, the Philadelphia DJ tapped Gotti for the 20-track collection with features from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan.

--Usher ft. 21 Savage & Summer Walker, "Good Good" -- It's a mix of old school and new school on the new track from Usher, which is expected to show up on his upcoming, untitled ninth studio album.

--Kevin Gates, "I Don't Apologize" -- As the follow-up to the release of his Stranger Than Fiction mixtape, the Louisiana rapper reflects on his success and self-love in the latest single.

--Mario & Lil Wayne ft. Tyga, "Main One" -- The trio dropped off their first collaboration and official music video, an infusion of high-end designer looks, diamonds and women.

--Lakeyah, "In Da Club" -- The 2021 XXL Freshman released her latest song, a reimagined version of J-Kwon's 2004 hit, "Tipsy."

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Kenny Lattimore -- "Never Knew"

--Coco Jones -- "Double Back"

--Tamika Scott ft. Method Man -- "Tonight"

--Ron Isley & The Isley Brothers -- "Last Time"

--Offset & Cardi B -- "Jealousy"

--Maverick City Music -- "Fear is Not My Future"

--Kaliii -- "Area Codes"

--Rylo Rodriguez ft. NoCap -- "Thang For You"

--Victoria Monet -- "On My Mama"

--Gunna -- "fukumean"

