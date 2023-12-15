New Music Friday: Fivio Foreign, Luh Tyler & Latto, Paul Wall and more

From projects out of the South to well-received return albums and tracks from newcomers, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Paul Wall, The Great Wall -- The Houston rapper, best known for hits of the 2000s, dropped off his 14th studio album, the first solo project in two years.

Gucci Mane & B.G., Choppers & Bricks -- The collaboration marks one of B.G.'s first projects since his release from prison. The 13-track album includes appearances from C-Murder and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Luh Tyler ft. Latto, "The Grinch Freestyle" -- The 17-year-old newcomer tapped Latto for a holiday-themed freestyle and its accompanying music video.

DDG, "She Don't Play" -- The Michigan rapper laid bars over a beat similar to Lil Mama's 2008 hit "Lip Gloss."

Megan Thee Stallion & Reneé Rapp, "Not My Fault" -- The Houston Hottie joined forces with the pop star for a new song expected to show up on the soundtrack of the reimagined Mean Girls movie.

Fivio Foreign & 41, "Get Deady (Offa Pill)" -- The latest track from Fivio sees him leading a host of rappers on his usual drill beat.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Usher & H.E.R.-- "Risk it All"

--Beyoncé-- "My House"

--Lizzen-- "Why"

--Jack Harlow-- "Lovin On Me"

--Offset ft. Don Toliver-- "Worth It"

--Drake-- "You Broke My Heart"

--Chris Brown-- "Sensational"

--Rick Ross & Meek Mill ft. Teyana Taylor-- "Above the Law"

--Tems-- "Me & U"

