New Music Friday: Tems, PartyNextDoor, Busta Rhymes and more U

From a lead single to the fourth iteration of an album series, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Tems, "Love Me Jeje" -- Featuring an interpolation of Seyi Sodimu's song of the same name, the song's the lead single off Tems' debut album, Born In the Wild, due out in May. The song, which she wrote herself, pays tribute to her childhood and upbringing.

PartyNextDoor, PartyNextDoor 4 (P4) -- The singer wants the 14-track album to help fans with "whatever they are going through ... relationships, whatever it is - when they listen to this album, they can use my stories to learn from and relate to." He's also released the video for "F o r C e r t a i n," directed by Edgar Daniel.

Nardo Wick, Future, "Back to Back" -- Nardo Wick and Future unite for their second song following "Me Or Sum." It's accompanied by a music video that was shot in Miami and Los Angeles.

Busta Rhymes ft. Kodak Black, "Homage" -- The song for the Blockbusta cut has a video directed by Benny Boom. Busta refers to it is as "THE BIGGEST MOVIE INE THE WORLD."

Killer Mike ft. Offset, Blxst, "Exit 9" -- An updated version of the song that appeared on Mike's Grammy-winning album MICHAEL, the song sees Mike paying homage to late music producer Rico Wade. "It hurts like hell to say but rest in peace to Rico Wade," he raps. "He soundtracked the day when me and Slee were serving J."

