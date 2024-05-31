New Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Eminem, Kehlani and more

Roddy Ricch has delivered his new single, "Survivor's Remorse," which includes a surprising sample of Kelly Clarkson's 2023 song "me." The music video for the song is also out.



Eminem has released "Houdini," the first single off his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). The song includes references to Megan Thee Stallion and R. Kelly, while the music video features a slew of celebrity cameos, from Dr. Dre to Pete Davidson.



Lucky Daye has dropped a new song called "Soft," which he says is about "how love can come over a person and make them feel vulnerable, and whilst it's unexpected, it's also okay to embrace it." Lucky also revealed the release date for his album Algorithm: June 28.



Muni Long is out with the follow-up to her viral hit "Made for Me." The new track, "Make Me Forget," features an interpolation of the D'Angelo classic "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

Kehlani has dropped her self-described "favorite song," a track titled "Next 2 U." She teamed with Palestinian artist Mjalli for accompanying merch, with proceeds going to Palestinian, Congolese and Sudanese families.

Normani's latest song, "Candy Paint," has arrived — just in time for the singer's 28th birthday. It follows up her song "1:59," featuring Gunna. Both will appear on her long-awaited debut solo album, Dopamine, out June 14.

The remix to Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be," featuring Cardi B, is out.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

