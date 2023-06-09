New Music Friday: Janelle Monáe, Sexxy Red, Tyga, YG, Blxst and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's Friday, so another set of new music has arrived. Here's some of the latest tunes to drop in the culture.

Janelle MonáeThe Age of Pleasure -- "All the songs were written from such an honest space," the singer says of the 14 tracks on her first album in five years.

Sexyy RedHood Hottest Princess -- The St. Louis rapper's album features her first Hot 100 hit "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith, as well as appearances from Sukihana and ATL Jacob.

Vic Mensa93′ to 23′: VICTOR -- The follow-up to 2019's 93PUNX comes with 18 tracks. The DreamPusha TSAINt JHNPharrellWyclef Jean & Chance The RapperCharlie Wilson and Ty Dolla $ign guest on the album.

Metro BoominSpider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture  -- The deluxe version includes new songs from Becky GBig Boss VetteShenseea and more.

Joyner Lucas featuring NBA YoungBoy, "Cut U Off" -- The song finds the rappers delivering bars about cutting people off to keep their peace of mind.

NBA YoungBoy & Never Broke Again collective featuring Lil Dump x Rojay MLP x NBA Big B, "Realize" -- The song will appear on their upcoming compilation Flag Activity Volume 2, due out June 23.

Tyga YG featuring Blxst, "Westcoast Weekend" -- The California natives unite on the track, which samples "All About You" by another Cali legend, 2Pac.

J Hus featuring Drake, "Who Told You" -- Produced by P2J, the song dropped shortly after Drake teased the collab on his Instagram Story. "They need that music. They need his presence," Drizzy said of the London rapper.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!