New Music Friday: Fivio Foreign, Koryn Hawthorne, Jermaine Dupri and more

From a new gospel album to the return of hip-hop greats and a ladies anthem, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Koryn Hawthorne, On God -- The former The Voice finalist released her third studio album, one she says has been two years-in-the-making.

Fivio Foreign, Pain & Love 2 -- It's the sequel to the New York rapper's 2019 mixtape, Pain & Love, with appearances by Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Meek Mill and more.

Kaliii, "Bozo" -- The Atlanta native dropped off her first single of the year, one that's considered to be a female empowerment anthem. It's expected to show up on her forthcoming EP.

Jermaine Dupri ft. Nelly, Ashanti & Juicy J, "This Lil' Game We Play" -- The famed songwriter/producer returned to music with a new love ballad, which features a sample of the classic 1994 track of the same name by Subway and 702.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--4 Batz -- "act II: date @ 8"

--Marques Houston -- "Admit It"

--BigXthaPlug -- "MmHmm"

--Megan Thee Stallion -- "Hiss"

--Muni Long -- "Made for Me"

--Ice Spice -- "Think U the S*** (Fart)"

--21 Savage -- "redrum"

--Fridayy -- "When It Comes to You"

--Flo Milli -- "Never Lose Me"

--October London -- "Back to Your Place"

