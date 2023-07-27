New music on the way from... Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx seems to be back and better than ever. According to rumors, new music from the actor might soon be on the way.

A video shared by Foxx's longtime music and songwriting partner Breyon Prescott hints that an upcoming album is in the works.

"THIS IS HOW WE HAVE MADE SO MANY #1 HITS TOGETHER, MILLIONS OF RECORDS SOLD !!!" Prescott captioned the Instagram post.

In the short clip, Foxx is seen sitting in front of a piano, freestyling over a beat where he raps about enjoying a night in Miami.

"Last night I was in Miami / I was on my Uncle Luke," he says.

Prescott praised Foxx as "the most gifted individual" he's ever worked with, saying he's "SO BLESSED TO HAVE HIM BACK," he said.

The Grammy-winning songwriter says "the best part" about working together is that Foxx's trust in him never wavered.

Prescott then suggests another collaborative project is in the works saying, "THIS NEW ALBUM WILL BE ANOTHER CLASSIC."

This all follows Foxx's viral video in which he spoke publicly for the first time since his undisclosed "medical complication" left him hospitalized in April.

