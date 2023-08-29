New Swizz Beatz docuseries by Onyx Collective to premiere on Hulu this fall

Onyx Collective, Disney's content brand for stories by creators of color, has announced a new docuseries based on the automotive worlds of Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean will premiere on November 16.

Drive with Swizz Beatz will bring together the legendary hip-hop producer and his oldest son — also known by his fashion and modeling moniker, Note Marcato — as they "visit car-loving destinations where they'll examine the area's distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive," per the show's description.

Swizz Beatz, a longtime lover and collector of luxury, unique cars, purchased wife Alicia Keys a one-of-a-kind Mercedes designed by the late Louis Vuitton mastermind Virgil Abloh.

"Keys open doors," Swizz said, sharing a picture of Keys sitting inside her new birthday gift. "Long live @virgilabloh gifts from the Kids to the Queen always."

All six episodes of Drive with Swizz Beatz will be available to stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

