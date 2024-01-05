New year, new Ja Rule: The rapper is "in full album mode" and inked a new record deal

New year, new things for Ja Rule.

The "Always on Time" rapper recently shared new music news that may set him up for a prosperous 2024.

He first took X, formerly Twitter, to let fans know he's "In full album mode."

Not many details have been made public about the album, nor did Ja Rule share a title to the project, but considering his #CWWTST and the recently announced Can We Watch the Sunrise Tour, the album might take the same name as the upcoming road show.

In a later tweet, Ja Rule revealed he inked a new record deal that could increase his bank account upwards of $100 million.

"Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill ... Thanks for the love," he wrote.

In his comments section, the rapper responded to fans who both showed support and questioned the news.

"No1 giving you 100mill unless it for your catalog," a user wrote, to which Ja Rule replied, "imagine saying no one giving me 100 mill unless it's for my catalog which I OWN and is actually worth OVER 100 mill."

Ja Rule's Can We Watch the Sunrise Tour, featuring special guest Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya, kicks off March 1 in Cardiff, Wales, in the U.K.

