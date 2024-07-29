Newly launched Doodles Records to drop EP featuring Pharrell, Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and more

Entertainment company Doodles has launched a record label, Doodles Records, in partnership with Sony's Orchard, and the first project has been released. According to Variety, the album is the soundtrack for a short film titled Dullsville and the Doodleverse, which is set to debut in October. It's an EP comprised of three songs, as well as a star-studded list of features.

The first track, "Not in the Store," is slated to drop in early August and includes Coi Leray and Pharrell, who serves as chief branding officer for Doodles. The second, coming in late August, is a song with Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and Kyle Richh called "Can't Hold Me Down." And finally, set for a September release is "Doodleverse (Draw Me Closer)," which features Swae Lee, Lil Yachty and Pharrell.

With each Doodles Records release will come animated videos that Doodles founder Burnt Toast and in-house animation studio Golden Wolf creatively directed. A DoodlesTV season 1 all-access media pass is available for purchase for those who want to view Dullsville and the Doodleverse ahead of time.

