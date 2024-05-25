Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam, claims officials "took my bags without consent"

Nicki Minaj was arrested by police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday, a Dutch National Police source confirmed to ABC News.

The Dutch police, in a statement, said a 41-year-old woman was arrested for trying to leave the country while in "possession of soft drugs, which is prohibited."

The police agency later said she had been released from custody.

"After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey," Dutch police posted on social media.

On Saturday, Minaj's scheduled concert in Manchester, England, was postponed, according to an announcement from the venue on social media.

"Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible," Co-op Live wrote, adding, "We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused."

Earlier, the 12-time Grammy nominee posted a video to Instagram Live showing her discussing the arrest with a police officer. The officer stated she was being detained "because you're carrying drugs" when she asked for the reason behind her arrest.

Minaj took to social media to update her followers on the dramatic events.

"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down," she wrote in one post.

ABC News has reached out to Minaj's representatives for comment.

