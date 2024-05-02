Nicki Minaj brings out Cyndi Lauper at Brooklyn concert

Nicki Minaj had a surprise in store for fans at her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Wednesday, May 1.

Fan-shot footage shared on social media shows Minaj bringing out Cyndi Lauper to join her for a performance of “Pink Friday Girls,” a track that features a sample of Lauper’s classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

One clip shows Nicki hyping up Lauper to the crowd by saying, “make some noise for this icon, this legend." Another shows Nicki giving Cyndi a big hug, with both of them bowing down to each other and Nicki telling the crowd, "I have been speaking about this woman in my interviews since I first began rapping.”

"Pink Friday Girls" is a track off Nicki's fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, which was released in December.

Next up, Nicki brings the Pink Friday 2 World Tour to New Orleans on May 8. A complete list of dates can be found at nickiminajofficial.com.

