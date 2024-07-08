Nicki Minaj cancels headlining set at SAGA Festival in Romania

Nicki Minaj abruptly canceled her headlining set at the SAGA Festival in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday after getting word of an upcoming protest in the city.

"Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania's festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area," she wrote on the social platform X hours before her set. "I look forward to seeing you all at another time."

“As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families," she went on. "To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.”

The organizers of the SAGA Festival also issued a statement, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce Nicki Minaj has just cancelled her performance due to concerns for her and her team’s well-being in Romania… This has nothing to do with SAGA, and is beyond our powers.”

“The news has left us all devastated, and we know it’s a huge disappointment for all of you, just as it is for us," the organizers continued, adding unused tickets would be refunded.

According to Crisis24, "civil society groups plan to march in Bucharest" on Monday to demand improvements to the state's fiscal policies and processes. They noted the demonstrations will be peaceful.

