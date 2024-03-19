Nicki Minaj cancels New Orleans show "due to doctor's orders"

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nicki Minaj missed a stop on her Pink Friday 2 tour and is working to make it up to those who purchased tickets. The cancellation of her New Orleans show was announced Monday night, hours before she was scheduled to take the stage at the Smoothie King Center.

"Due to doctor's orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight," read a statement from the venue's Instagram. "As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve."

Nicki's team is now "working diligently to find a new date."

"Please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon," the statement read.

Nicki's canceled show came hours after she revealed she "woke up feeling like I had Covid" but tested negative.

"Barbz pls send me healing energy...," she tweeted. "You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much."

The next stop on the Pink Friday 2 tour is Atlanta for back-to-back shows on March 20 and 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

