Nicki Minaj launches Pink Friday press-on nails

Nicki Minaj's expanding her Pink Friday brand to include her newly launched Pink Friday Nails . Unlike other press-on nail brands, Pink Friday Nails give customers an opportunity to make custom orders for their desired shape and length.

Pink Friday Nails feature 11 dynamic designs and four custom shapes, with matte and chrome bases, camo patterns and other colors available.

The debut collection specifically includes designs personally selected and previously worn by Nicki, like the press-on set that fell off during the MTV VMAs and sold on eBay for $55,000.

Nicki's vegan and cruelty-free press-on brand came to mind as she embraced motherhood and switched to press-ons, which required less time in a salon. The collection, which took over a year to make, is made for women and men of all nail sizes. A set typically takes 10-15 minutes to apply and lasts about two weeks.

"When I became a mom, I couldn't spend as much time getting my nails done as when I only had to worry about me, so it became a necessity to create fly, QUALITY press-on nails," said Nicki Minaj. "I told my team when we started Pink Friday Nails that if I don't want to wear them, I'm not going to even ATTEMPT to sell them because our customers aren't stupid. Pink Friday Nails are the ACTUAL nails I wear designed by my ACTUAL nail tech. And I have VERY small nail beds, so normally press-ons are way too big and don't hit the same. Our nails come from short to the longest length I wear, in ALL shapes, all sizes, and polishes."

Pink Friday Nails sets, designed by Nicki's nail designer Yvett G, are now available at pinkfridaynails.com .

