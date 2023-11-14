Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and Post Malone to headline Rolling Loud California 2024

Rolling Loud

By Jamia Pugh

The California-based Rolling Loud festival will return in 2024 with Nicki MinajLil Uzi Vert and Post Malone as headliners.

Taking place on March 15-17, Rolling Loud California will feature performances by Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Flo Milli, Mozzy,  Rae SremmurdYG & Tyga and more.

The festival will also shine a light on a few Mexican artists, such as Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H and Chino Pacas.

Since next year marks the 10th anniversary of the hip-hop music festival, fans can expect forthcoming special announcements to help celebrate the milestone.

For full festival lineup and to purchase passes, which go on sale Friday, November 17, visit the official website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!