Nicki Minaj prepares "your favorite song" from 'Pink Friday 2' ﻿deluxe album

Nicki Minaj is hyping up a particular track off the upcoming deluxe version of her Pink Friday 2 album.

In a social media post Monday, Nicki writes, "Didn't really want to have to speak on this but I just can't stay quiet about it any longer. Last night, I recorded what will probably be your favorite song on the deluxe."

"It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era," she adds. "OH MY FREAKING GOODNESSWDRFFHJKGV."

Considering the original Pink Friday 2, which dropped in December, includes a total of 22 tracks, this mystery tune has a lot of competition to beat out to make the top five.

Nicki first announced the Pink Friday 2 deluxe on Aug. 20. A release date has yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, you can catch Nicki on her U.S. tour behind Pink Friday 2, which resumes Sept. 4 in Philadelphia.

