Nicki Minaj previews new song, "Last Time I Saw You"

Nicki Minaj is keeping up with the teases for her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

On Thursday, August 24, she previewed "Last Time I Saw You," an unreleased song expected to show up on her fifth studio album.

"Pre-Save #LastTimeISawYou now," Nicki wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and behind-the-scenes footage from a shoot.

"Can't wait to share this song with you guys," she added.

Nicki took to her IG Story last week with a snippet of another new track. On it, the rapper is heard singing to an up-tempo beat.

In June, Nicki wrote that "due to some really exciting news" she'd share at a later date, she pushed back the release of Pink Friday 2, the highly anticipated sequel to her debut studio LP, Pink Friday. It's now expected on November 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.