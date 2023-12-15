Nicki Minaj talks her documentary & 'Pink Friday 3'

Nicki Minaj says her long-awaited documentary is "absolutely" still happening.

She shared the update on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen she took a pause on the project because she directed her attention toward the release of Pink Friday 2.

"Because my album was not done when it, when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music," she said. "That would have made no sense to me."

Nicki added that "the documentary is absolutely still coming."

"[I] wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from [fans] being able to really listen to the music," she said. "And so now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional rollercoaster."

As for when she'll deliver the film, it'll be sometime before March, ahead of the start of her Pink Friday 2 world tour, she revealed.

Nicki also shared news about a follow-up to Pink Friday 2, telling Cohen that she'll release Pink Friday 3 soon.

