Nicki Minaj teases the "greatest song I've ever written"

Nicki Minaj has been writing raps for years, but the "greatest song" she's ever written is on the horizon.

In a post shared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, the rapper revealed her desire for fans to hear the song that she loves.

"The greatest song I've ever written. My goodness," she wrote. "Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction >>>."

She continued, “My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

It's not clear whether the song will appear on Nicki's forthcoming album, the sequel to her debut studio LP, Pink Friday. Pink Friday 2 will drop on November 17.

