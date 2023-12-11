Nicki Minaj announces ﻿﻿Pink Friday 2 Tour

Republic Records

By Jamia Pugh

Nicki Minaj is welcoming the Barbz to arenas around the world with her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 Tour.

For her biggest tour to date, Nicki will travel to major cities in support of her long-awaited fifth album, Pink Friday 2. She dropped off the Pink Friday sequel, with features from FutureLil Uzi VertDrake and more, on Friday, December 8, her 41st birthday.

The trek kicks off in Oakland on March 1, then makes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, her hometown of New York, Baltimore and Detroit, among other cities, before its currently scheduled final show in Berlin in June. More show dates are expected to be announced soon.

Nicki teased the road show on social media in November, causing major site traffic for the upward of 30,000 people she said was trying to obtain tour registration info.

Tickets for the Pink Friday 2 Tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on December 12. General sale tickets will go live on December 15.

For the full tour itinerary, visit NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!