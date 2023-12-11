Nicki Minaj announces ﻿﻿Pink Friday 2 Tour

Nicki Minaj is welcoming the Barbz to arenas around the world with her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 Tour.

For her biggest tour to date, Nicki will travel to major cities in support of her long-awaited fifth album, Pink Friday 2. She dropped off the Pink Friday sequel, with features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and more, on Friday, December 8, her 41st birthday.

The trek kicks off in Oakland on March 1, then makes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, her hometown of New York, Baltimore and Detroit, among other cities, before its currently scheduled final show in Berlin in June. More show dates are expected to be announced soon.

Nicki teased the road show on social media in November, causing major site traffic for the upward of 30,000 people she said was trying to obtain tour registration info.

Tickets for the Pink Friday 2 Tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on December 12. General sale tickets will go live on December 15.

For the full tour itinerary, visit NickiMinajOfficial.com.

