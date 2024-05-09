Nine of 10 Astroworld wrongful death lawsuits settled

All wrongful death lawsuits filed after Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy have been settled, with one exception.

As ABC7 reports, nine of the 10 lawsuits were settled; the only existing lawsuit that remains pending was filed by the family of the youngest person killed during the festival, Ezra Blount, 9. It's not yet been determined when that case will go to trial.

Live Nation attorney Neal Manne revealed the news during a court hearing Wednesday, but terms of the settlements were not disclosed. A gag order in the case also prevented attorneys from commenting further.

As many might recall, the 2021 Astroworld festival took a turn for the worse when people were crushed and trampled in a crowd surge, resulting in 10 deaths and several injuries. A grand jury declined to indict Scott following an investigation into the tragedy.

