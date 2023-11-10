No rap included in top Grammy categories; Nicki Minaj earns first nods in seven years

When the 2024 Grammy nominees were announced Friday, November 10, the list revealed many expected award honors but also some, fans say, that might've been missed.

While R&B is represented in three of the top categories: Song, Album and Record of the Year — mostly by way of SZA's nine nods — the Recording Academy failed to acknowledge any rap music in the big groups.

Seeing as 2023, also the year of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, saw chart-topping work from Drake, 21 Savage, Nas, Travis Scott and more, social media users quipped about the awards shows' snubs when it comes to rap.

Tweets like "Smh. Grammys have never taken hip hop or rap seriously" and "Once again grammys never have respected rap and probably never will" circulated after the announcement.

Now, onto the rappers who were nominated.

For the first time in seven years, Nicki Minaj's name is included in the mix. With all three of her nods tied to "Barbie World," fans aren't sure a first win, on behalf of newcomer Ice Spice, is the most honorable way to acknowledge the superstar.

As for the dedicated rap categories — Best Performance, Album and Song — Drake & 21, Nas, Scott, Metro Boomin, Killer Mike, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Coi Leray, Kendrick Lamar and Black Thought are all up for awards.

Lil Durk scored his fourth nomination: He's up for Best Melodic Rap Performance with "All My Life," which also adds to feature J. Cole's 16 past nods.

A Best Melodic Rap nod also goes to Burna Boy, who additionally earned recognition for Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

