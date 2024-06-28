Normani's "glad the weight is lifted" following the release of her debut album, 'Dopamine'

Dopamine was released two weeks ago, and coincidentally, Normani is experiencing a sense of joy as a result.

"I have gratitude. Like I said, I'm still processing my feelings but more than anything, I'm so glad the weight is lifted," she said during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, when explaining how she feels post her album's release. "I feel like I can be present. I feel like I can live as opposed to feeling like I'm surviving and trying to fight to keep my head above water. That gets exhausting, so I'm in a much better place."

After experiencing delays due to various reasons, including her parents' cancer diagnoses, Normani already has a goal to ensure that recording her sophomore effort is "much more enjoyable."

“I can’t wait, especially knowing what I know now,” she said.

