Official trailer + first soundtrack single from 'The Book of Clarence' released

TriStar Pictures has released the official trailer for Jeymes Samuel's upcoming feature, The Book of Clarence.

It's a reimagined take on the classic biblical epic, a story about a "nobody" named Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) who's on a mission to make a better life for himself and those around him. "Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge," a description of the film reads.

"The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years," Samuels said. "While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind."

Also released is the first single from the movie's soundtrack, "Hallelujah Heaven" by Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks.

Samuel said the collaboration "was so dope." He told The Hollywood Reporter that the song "appears in the film when we first see Jesus, the majestic Messiah, so I wanted three majestic human beings to feature on that track."

The soundtrack to The Book of Clarence will also feature new music by Jay-Z, Kid Cudi and more to be revealed.

The Book of Clarence hits theaters January 12.

