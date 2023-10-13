Offset delivers star-filled, second solo album, 'Set It Off'

Offset's aiming to set things off in the music industry with the release of his latest album, Set it Off.

The long-awaited project includes a star-studded list of appearances from Future, Latto, Chlöe and his wife, Cardi B.

Cardi joins on the previously released "Jealousy" and the new risqué, club anthem, "Freaky."

His second solo album after putting out music as one of three members of Migos, the 21-track collection arrives a year after its intended release date in September 2022.

Set if Off had been pushed back following the shooting death of Offset's former bandmate Takeoff, who was murdered outside of a Houston bowling alley in November last year.

"He's a loving person," Offset said in a recent Apple Music interview of his late friend and music partner. "It was just a tragedy my boy had to go like that, man. But I'm pushing for him too."

In speaking about reuniting as a group with Quavo, Offset said it's just not possible with only two members.

"The group thing is -- it can't be a group because our main member is missing," he said, adding "it's just like for us, we just can't continue that way."

As for the way he's feeling about the album, Offset said, "I'm proud of myself, man. I never be proud of myself. I never give myself no pats. But I'm proud of myself, bro."

Set it Off is available for streaming on major platforms.

