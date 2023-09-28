Offset, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and more to perform at BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

The performance lineup at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 has been announced!

Continuing their celebration of five decades of hip hop, BET announced that Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red will be hitting the stage during the awards ceremony. There will also be a tribute to deejays and producers featuring Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, and Spinderlla.

Adding to the excitement, this year's awards will pay homage to the 30th anniversary of the iconic record label So So Def. Hip-hop luminaries, including Jermaine Dupri, Bone Crusher, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Ludacris, and more, who will take the stage for a memorable celebration.

Drumming up some more entertainment for the night will be super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who will host a star-studded cypher, featuring a clash of lyrical titans, including Bun B, Cassidy, Gloss Up, Lady London, Lola Brooke, Symba, and more. The digital cypher will include DJ Hed, LaNell Grant, Maiya The Don, and That Mexican OT.

With Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe at the helm as host, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 premieres on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

