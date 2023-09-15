Offset returns with new single, "Fan, from upcoming album, ﻿'Set It Off'

Offset is getting ready to set things off in the music world with the release of his upcoming album, Set It Off.

He announced the new project, expected out via Motown Records, by sharing the fiery cover art to Instagram and alerting fans of its release date on October 13.

"I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life," Offset said in a statement. "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."

Set It Off marks the rapper's first studio album since his 2019 solo debut, Father of Four. Prior to his solo career, he released chart-topping hits as one third of the Atlanta rap group Migos.

Along with the album news comes the release of the new single, "Fan," and the accompanying music video directed by Offset.

"Fan" follows Set It Off's first single, "Jealousy," Offset's most recent collaboration with his rapper wife, Cardi B.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.