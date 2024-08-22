Olly Sholotan says fans will see more sides of Carlton Banks on season 3 of 'Bel-Air'

Another Thursday, a few more episodes of Bel-Air. The Peacock series premiered its third season on Aug. 15, with more to learn about Will and the Banks family. That includes a recovering Carlton and a spark in his dating life.

"At the top of season 3, we find Carlton 30 days into rehab. He's on his way out. He has met someone in rehab. He's kind of in love. He got a little girlfriend," Olly Sholotan tells ABC Audio about his character, who admitted to drug use in season 2. "We see Carlton kind of trying to pick up the pieces of his life after coming clean to everyone and then dealing with the ramifications of admitting something like that so publicly."

As he works on trusting his parents and himself, Carlton also goes "through some hijinks" with Will, which "viewers are going to be a little more familiar with from the original series."

Overall, fans will see more sides of Carlton, who is "having more fun this season" and is definitely a "happier dude." But Olly warns, "I always say sobriety is a not a linear journey. So I can't promise that Carlton is going to be the stellar A-plus kid at all times."

On whether the original Carlton, Alfonso Ribeiro, ever gave him feedback on his performance, Olly says they "haven't gotten the chance to really talk about the show." He has, however, worked alongside Fresh Prince stars Tatyana Ali and Joseph Marcell, which he says has been surreal.

"We always say with the show, we're standing on the shoulders of giants. And so to have them come on the show and not only give us their blessing from afar ... oh my God, it's incredible."

