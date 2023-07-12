ONE Musicfest taps Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more

ONE Musicfest returns in Atlanta this year with a star-studded lineup, featuring Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.

Kicking off in the city's Piedmont Park on October 28, the music and arts festival will bring together a diverse lineup of legendary and contemporary artists.

The lineup also includes Brent Faiyaz, Megan Thee Stallion, Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray and Fabolous.

A special hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration will feature Nelly, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Drama and others from the festival's hip-hop 50 stage.

"We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest," ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter said. "To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true."

For full festival lineup and ticket information, visit OneMusicfest.com.

