ONE Musicfest taps Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more

ONE Musicfest

By Jamia Pugh

ONE Musicfest returns in Atlanta this year with a star-studded lineup, featuring Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.

Kicking off in the city's Piedmont Park on October 28, the music and arts festival will bring together a diverse lineup of legendary and contemporary artists.

The lineup also includes Brent FaiyazMegan Thee StallionBryson TillerTemsKodak BlackCoi Leray and Fabolous.

A special hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration will feature NellyKRS-OneBig Daddy KaneDJ Drama and others from the festival's hip-hop 50 stage.

"We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest," ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter said. "To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true."

For full festival lineup and ticket information, visit OneMusicfest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!