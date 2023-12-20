Only One Night Tho" is Tye Tribbett's fifth 'Billboard' #1

Mindy Small/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Tye Tribbett nabbed his fifth #1 song on the Gospel Airplay chart with "Only One Night Tho."

The song, which has been on the chart for 25 weeks, jumped from the #5 spot to the top of the chart, thanks to a 21% increase in plays.

It's Tribbett's fourth song to go #1 following "New," which led in February; "Anyhow," which led for two weeks in June 2021; and 2020's "We Gon' be Alright."

"Only One Night Tho" is one of 23 songs included on Tribbett's All Things New (Live in Orlando), the in-concert album recorded at House of Blues at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida.

