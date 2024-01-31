Oprah Winfrey, Lionel Richie among Grammys presenters

Oprah Winfrey, Lionel Richie and Lenny Kravitz have been added to the Grammy Awards lineup as some of the night's presenters.

Other stars who'll help hand out trophies at the 66th show include Christina Aguilera, Mark Ronson and Latin superstar Maluma.

The group joins a list of previously announced performers, including Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa and SZA, this year's top nominee.

Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper, Jordin Sparks, Sheila E. and renowned music director Adam Blackstone will kick things off with performances at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, which streams ahead of the main show at 3:30 p.m. on the Recording Academy's YouTube and live.Grammy.com.

The 2024 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air live on CBS Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

