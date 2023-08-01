Oprah Winfrey reflects on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: "The most extraordinary thing I've ever seen"

Oprah Winfrey is among the latest stars to enjoy a night out at one of the stops on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. After attending a show at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Oprah was left speechless.

"I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce's Renaissance Tour," she said. "That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets."

The legendary talk-show host shared video of her experience, where she's seen dancing and singing along to Bey's 2022 hit "Break My Soul." The short clip was filmed by Oprah's bestie, Gayle King, who, alongside Tina Knowles, was also singing and enjoying the show.

"The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today's world," Oprah said. "You must see it."

Gayle posted a similar video and note to her Instagram, detailing the experience as "worth staying up on a school night."

"Definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor!" Gayle added.

Oprah even took to her Instagram Story, singing the concert's praises in a second video. She said the show was "the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen."

