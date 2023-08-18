OWN ﻿to premiere five-part docuseries on '﻿Essence Magazine'

OWN will premiere Time of Essence, a five-part docuseries on the trailblazing magazine Essence, on Friday night.

The one-hour special will chronicle the magazine's 50-year impact on Black culture and entertainment, with commentary from Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Sunny Hostin and more.

With never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes exclusives, each of the five episodes will explore a different decade, starting with the '70s, and will include top moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion and beauty.

The first episode will delve into the beginnings of the beloved media company and its founders as Black women fought for representation in media.

Time of Essence airs August 18 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN and will available for streaming on Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.